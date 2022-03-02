Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst Says Packers Not Getting Offers for Aaron Rodgers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told him that other GMs are not making trade inquires about star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst says he's not getting trade offers from other GMs on Aaron Rodgers:https://t.co/8k28wwgSws — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2022

Green Bay began the offseason almost $50 million over the salary cap, which doesn’t include potential deals for wide receiver Davante Adams, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, and cornerback Rasul Douglas. However, the Packers have renegotiated contracts with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, and running back Aaron Jones to bring that number to $27.5 million.

Rodgers still has one-year left on his current deal and an extension to his contract would probably lower his current $46.1 million cap hit. Also, if he decides to play somewhere else, or not at all, the Packers would get between $19.3 million and $26.9 million in cap relief depending on the timing.

Rodgers finished the 2021 season with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He had 366 completions and the highest quarterback rating in the league at 111.9 while leading Green Bay to a 13-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC North.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are +1200 to win Super Bowl LVII.