Green Bay Packers Still Waiting for Aaron Rodgers to Make Decision About Future

The Green Bay Packers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he wants to remain with the team next season, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

With the start of the new league year 11 days away, the Packers still have not engaged in any trade scenarios regarding Aaron Rodgers and are awaiting their quarterback’s decision, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022

The Packers and Rodgers are now going through this circus for the second straight offseason. Green Bay would like their quarterback to make his decision sooner rather than later so they can make their offseason plans. If Rodgers elects to stay and sign a new contract (which could approach an average annual value of close to $50 million), the Packers may trade Jordan Love, as the club could look to recoup possible draft pick value by dealing the former first-round pick. He could have value as this year’s NFL Draft is considered to be a weak quarterback draft. If Rodgers doesn’t want to stay and the Packers trade him, the team may want to bring in a veteran QB to either start until Love is ready or as a safety measure if Love fails.

