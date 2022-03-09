Hawks' Kevin Huerter Probable Wednesday vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the league’s injury report, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Huerter missed just one game with left shoulder soreness and will likely return for a massive contest for the Hawks. Atlanta is clinging to a 1.5-game lead over the Washington Wizards for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. With just 18 games remaining in the regular season, returning their only missing starter is a welcoming sign as ATL makes its push for the postseason.

Huerter has averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 56 appearances on the season. Expect him to slide back into the starting lineup and Bogdan Bogdanovic to head back to the bench on Wednesday.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Odds

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, with the total set at 240, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.