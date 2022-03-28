HBO's Hard Knocks Will Feature The Detroit Lions In 2022 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

HBO Sports and NFL Films’ Hard Knocks will feature the Detroit Lions in 2022. This edition of the program is named Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.

The program will focus on a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes for a football player to make an NFL team. This season’s Hard Knocks will debut on August 9 and run for five episodes. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will be the 17th edition of the show, which started in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens and has won 18 Sports Emmys throughout its run.

NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer Ken Rodgers said, “The city, the culture, and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer.”

Eleven of the past 13 teams on Hard Knocks have equaled or bettered their win-loss record from the previous season.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Detroit Lions are +14000 to win Super Bowl LVII.