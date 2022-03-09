Heat Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Wednesday Against Suns by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Heat announce Jimmy Butler will miss Wednesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

#PHXvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Suns. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 9, 2022

Butler is dealing with an illness, last playing in a 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Mar. 7, playing 29 minutes, scoring 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. An integral part of the Heat’s rotation, Butler is averaging 34 minutes, 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game, starting in 46 games this season. The former Chicago Bull leads the starting rotation with a 26.9% usage rate.

With Butler out of the rotation, expect an uptick in production for Tyler Herro. Herro, who is priced at $7,200 on FanDuel, is averaging 33 minutes, 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game, appearing in 53 games this season, primarily off the bench. Herro has a 31% usage rate when Butler is off the floor, averaging 1.06 fantasy points per minute.

The Heat are a 3-point home favorite against the Suns Wednesday on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 219-point total.