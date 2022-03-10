Heated Reaction to Indy's trade of the once Highly Regarded Carson Wentz by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Carson Wentz Dealt to Commanders

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has found a new home–at a bargain. After spending one season in Philadelphia, Wentz, a former first-round pick, is on the move to Washington. The deal, reported by NFL.com, notes a pair of third-round picks headed to the Colts in exchange for Wentz. Wentz, who started his career as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, had a relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who drafted the quarterback out of North Dakota State in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Once thought to return the Indianapolis squad to glory after Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning, Wentz had a lackluster season in 2021. The former Colt passed for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns in his lone season with the Colts, leading Indianapolis to a 9-8 record, a season in which the team missed the playoffs for the third time in the past five years.

Scott Ferrall Weighs-In on Wentz

SportsGrid’s Scott Ferrall didn’t hold back when reacting to the deal. “Have you ever seen a GM actually go on camera, on record, and basically admit to everyone that the quarterback sucks and we’re getting rid of him?”

Our heated host also mentioned how little Washington essentially paid for the former Super Bowl champion saying, “The draft picks involved in the trade. They’re all garbage picks. So they got him for nothing.” Time will tell if Wentz can turn things around with his new NFC East squad.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Washington is +5500 to win SuperBowl LVII and +450 to win the NFC East.