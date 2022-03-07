Heat's Kyle Lowry Questionable For Monday vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, per the team’s Twitter.

UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has rejoined the team and is now listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Rockets. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 7, 2022

Lowry has missed the Heat’s last four games for an undisclosed personal reason but has reportedly rejoined the team and may see some action in Monday night’s matchup with the Rockets. His return couldn’t come at a better time as Miami is hoping to lock up the top seed in the Eastern Conference but with 17 games remaining in their regular season, it’s entirely possible they could be caught by any of the next five teams that sit 5.5 games or fewer behind them in the standings.

Lowry has averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 48 starts this season. Point guard Gabe Vincent has taken over the starting role in his absence and if Lowry does indeed come back tonight, he will likely head back to the bench and take on his original, smaller role.

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Odds

The Miami Heat are currently 15-point favorites against the Houston Rockets on Monday with the total set at 224.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.