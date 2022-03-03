Hot Market for Speedy Receiver Christian Kirk by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports that it sounds like many teams are interested in free agent Christian Kirk.

A few takeaways from my time at the NFL combine this week:



– The Cardinals aren’t taking trade calls for Kyler Murray.

– It doesn’t sound like Chandler Jones will be a Cardinal in 2022.

– It sounds like Christian Kirk will have a hot market in free agency. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) March 2, 2022

In 2021, Kirk had 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He led the Cardinals in receptions, targets, and receiving yards but trailed DeAndre Hopkins by three touchdowns. This past season was the first time Kirk player a full slate of games. The Texas A&M product is in his physical prime and will be playing his fifth NFL season in 2022. He was a second-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cardinal’s general manager Steve Keim spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine about Kirk, saying, “I think he’s a great competitor. So we would certainly love to have him back as well.”

Arizona ended the season second in the NFC West with an 11-6 record. The Cardinals just extended the contracts of Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Additionally, Kyler Murray is looking for a long-term extension from Arizona.

