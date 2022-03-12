Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hopes to step on an NFL field in 2022, Friday was a move in the right direction.

As Molly Baker of KHOU 11 News reports, a grand jury has decided not to indict Watson on sexual assault charges.

Grand jury does not find enough to criminally charge DeShaun Watson. Nine accusations- none were found to be criminal. — Molly Baker Cuculich (@MollyCuculich) March 11, 2022

Facing nine separate counts, Baker notes that the jury found there to be insufficient evidence in order to criminally charge the All-Pro quarterback.

Speaking for the first time since the allegations, Watson said, “I just first want to say…this is definitely an emotional moment for me. This is far from done on the legal side. I’m going to continue to keep pushing forward and building my name back to where it was, or even better. Today, justice was served for us.”

While the 26-year-old is still facing civil suits and may be subject to a league suspension, Friday’s decision could render teams more comfortable in attempting to acquire Watson’s services.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Buffalo Bills listed as Super Bowl favorites at +700 odds.