Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. Will Not Play Tuesday vs. Clippers

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, per AT&T SportsNet Southwest’s Cayleigh Griffin.

KPJ is out tonight, but Garrison Mathews is expected to play, per Coach Silas. — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) March 1, 2022

This will be the second consecutive game that Porter Jr. will be unavailable as he missed out on the team’s front-end of their back-to-back with the Clippers on Sunday. Between a matchup tomorrow night with the Utah Jazz and five games upcoming in the next eight days, his status will be something to monitor in the coming days.

Porter Jr. has averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 40 starts this season. On Sunday, Dennis Schroder flirted with a triple-double in the guard’s place, so it makes sense to expect to see more of him throughout Porter Jr.’s absence.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Odds

The Houston Rockets are currently seven-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, with the total set at 227.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.