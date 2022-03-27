How Is Public Betting UNC-St. Peter’s Elite Eight Game? It May Surprise You St. Peter's enters as a consensus 8-point underdog by Sean T. McGuire 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St. Peter’s Peacocks have taken the college basketball world by storm, becoming the first-ever No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight with Sunday’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels determining East regional winner.

The Tar Heels, who are the No. 8 seed in the East, enter the clash as a consensus 8-point favorite despite the Cinderella-like run by the Peacocks. The betting public, though, and perhaps surprising given the stark contrasts between the two programs, is hoping the Peacocks run will fly them to New Orleans.

PointsBet Sportsbook released that 73% of spread bets (61% of spread handle) was on St. Peter’s to cover the eight points. WynnBet Sportsbook also released that an identical 73% of bettors placed spread wagers on the Peacocks, which accounted for 55% of total money wagered.

North Carolina, on the other hand, is responsible for 58% of the moneyline bets on PointsBet and 54% of moneyline wagers at WynnBet. But despite the slight advantage, it’s essentially a coin flip as to who is backing the Peacocks to win straight up.

The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to the Final Four in New Orleans and face West regional champion Duke after the Blue Devils punched their ticket to the next round Saturday night with a win over Arkansas.

Tip off is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET, and you can see how to watch Sunday’s game here.