How Jaguars Recent Moves Have Had Trickle-Down Effect On NFL Draft Prices

The Jacksonville Jaguars have splurged since the unofficial start of free agency Monday, and their recent moves during the legal tampering period have had a trickle-down effect on NFL draft betting prices.

The Jaguars signed arguably the best interior offensive lineman available in ex-Washington guard Brandon Scherff. And that came after Jacksonville used the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson last week. Those two moves help bolster Jacksonville’s offensive line and may indicate how the organization will use the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall throughout the last month or two before the tag of Robinson. At that time last week, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson jumped Neal to be the first player selected, but Monday’s reported signing of Scherff catapulted the Wolverine standout up the betting board. Hutchinson now is the heavy favorite to be selected first by the Jaguars, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Neal, on the other hand, has dropped considerably and now sits in a tie with fellow NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu.

2022 Number 1 Draft Pick:

Aidan Hutchinson -400

Ikem Ekwonu +800

Evan Neal +800

Kayvon Thubodeaux +1800

Travon Walker +3000

Malik Willis +4000

The Jaguars have given quarterback Trevor Lawrence some help with the deals for pass catchers Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram — accounting for $59.25 million in guarantees, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed. And while it’s possible Jacksonville doubles down on protecting Lawrence, the Jags biggest need now becomes the pass rush.