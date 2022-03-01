How Sportsbooks Have Responded To Jake DeBrusk’s Scoring Spree DeBrusk's goal-scoring prop has been adjusted quite considerably by Sean T. McGuire 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There isn’t anyone in the NHL currently finding the back of the net at the rate of Boston Bruins now top-line forward Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk has six goals in the last four games including five goals in the three contests since being promoted to the Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand line last week. DeBrusk has recorded nine points (seven goals, two assists) during his now five-game point streak.

The recent stretch of the 25-year-old forward, along with the opportunity to play with Bergeron and Marchand, has caused sportsbooks to consider DeBrusk’s prices.

DeBrusk, who was consistently in the neighborhood of 4-to-1 (or higher) as an anytime goal scorer prior to his elevation, has had his prices cut. DeBrusk is +330 to score during Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks after being +350 to score against the Los Angeles Kings one night prior. DeBrusk cashed in rather quickly Monday before earning his first-ever hat trick.

Sure, that may not sound like a major shift, but think of it this way: A $100 bet that previously paid out $500 now would pay out closer to $400. Your money clearly doesn’t go as far.

That’s not to say DeBrusk doesn’t still present value, though. Hockey is a streaky sport — as DeBrusk noted himself — and the left-shot winger playing on the right side is in the midst of his best-ever streak. It’s also not too often that a first-line forward offers 3-to-1 (or better) odds as an anytime goal scorer.

For reference, David Pastrnak (+115), Marchand (+125) and Bergeron (+170) don’t offer nearly the same value. DeBrusk, perhaps most notably, has the same prices as Bruins fourth-line forward Nick Foligno to score Tuesday night despite the fact Foligno has one goal on the season, which came exactly two months ago.

If you’re confident DeBrusk’s streak isn’t done yet, it’s undoubtedly better to jump on his prices now rather than wait. After all, two or three more goals during Boston’s final three contests on their six-game road trip will almost certainly further impact those odds.

DeBrusk and the Bruins will take on the Ducks on Tuesday in their second game of a back-to-back. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET with full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.