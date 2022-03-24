How Tyreek Hill Trade To Dolphins Impacted AFC East Betting Prices Miami no longer sits behind the Patriots by Sean T. McGuire 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Tyreek Hill joining the Dolphins in Miami change the landscape of the AFC East?

Well, the two-time defending champion Buffalo Bills may have something to say about that, but there’s no debating Hill joining the Dolphins makes an already fast offense even more explosive. The Dolphins acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday with Kansas City receiving five draft picks (including a 2022 first-rounder) in return.

Hill joining the Dolphins caused a reaction around the league, as well as a reaction at sportsbooks. Miami saw a change in its Super Bowl odds as well as a tweak in AFC East betting prices on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami, prior to the trade, sat behind both the favored Bills and the New England Patriots as the Dolphins were 6-to-1 to win the division on Tuesday. The trade for Hill, though, allowed the Dolphins to jump as Miami now sits at 4-to-1. It may not seem like a massive swing, but it’s notable given that first-year head coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins no longer are viewed as the third-best team in the division. Now, Miami is tied for second with identical betting prices to New England (4-to-1).

The Bills (-190) continue to be the favorite to earn their third straight division crown.

After the Tyreek Hill trade, the Dolphins now are tied with the Patriots for the second-best odds to win the AFC East at 4/1 on @DKSportsbook. Miami was behind both New England and Buffalo at 6/1 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jFtbvLBDJL — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) March 23, 2022

In the bigger picture, Miami is 20-to-1 to win the loaded AFC with the Bills (+350) a slight favorite over Hill’s former team, the Chiefs (+550). The Denver Broncos (+750), Los Angeles Chargers (9-to-1), Cleveland Browns (9-to-1), Cincinnati Bengals (10-to-1), Indianapolis Colts (12-to-1), Baltimore Ravens (12-to-1) and Tennessee Titans (14-to-1) all rank ahead of both the Dolphins and Patriots.

Ironically, Miami does have a slight advantage on New England to win the Super Bowl with the Dolphins at 35-to-1 and Patriots at 40-to-1 although both are well behind the favored Bills (+650).