Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon OUT Next Two Games by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star reports, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon will miss the team’s next two games due to a concussion.

Malcolm Brogdon has been diagnosed with a concussion, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. He will not play this weekend against San Antonio and Atlanta. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 10, 2022

Brogdon sustained the concussion in Indiana’s 127-124 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday – as the Pacers failed to cover FanDuel Sportsbook’s -2.5 spread. The 29-year-old finished the contest with a 12 point, 12 assist double-double.

Brogdon most recently dealt with a sore Achilles, an injury that forced him to miss over a month’s worth of action.

For the season, the former Virginia Cavalier alum has appeared in just 34 games, posting per-game averages of 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.

In the meantime, Tyrese Haliburton should see a major spike in usage. Haliburton has been fantastic since coming over from Sacramento at the trade deadline, averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 37.9 minutes. Currently priced at $8,400 on FanDuel, the 22-year-old will be a solid option in Saturday DFS contests when the Pacers battle the Atlanta Hawks.