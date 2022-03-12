Indiana vs. Iowa B1G Tourney Preview: Can Hoosiers Stop the Cruising Hawkeyes? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Indiana vs. Iowa Game Preview

On the eve of Selection Sunday, we will see Indiana and Iowa duke it out for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Hoosiers have notched important wins that may have sealed their fate in the NCAA Tournament along the way while the Hawkeyes are certainly making the case to be a legitimate Final Four contender in the dance. To get you prepared for the championship game, we take a dive into the odds and see where there may be some value in the matchup.

Indiana vs. Iowa Game Details

Indiana: 20-12 (9-11) | Iowa: 24-9 (12-8)

Date: 03/12/2022 | Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Indianapolis, IN | Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indiana vs. Iowa Odds

Moneyline: Indiana +205 | Iowa -255

Spread: Indiana +6 (-110) | Iowa -6 (-110)

Total: 143.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana vs. Iowa Analysis

There isn’t an offense in the country I enjoy watching more than that of the Hawkeyes. Iowa has scored 80 points in six of their last seven games and is home to one of the best scorers in the nation in Keegan Murray, who is fourth in points per game, ninth in offensive rating, and second in KenPom Player of the Year standings. He is a microcosm of what Iowa is. A hyper-efficient, fast-paced workhorse that churns out points like they’re going out of style while not turning the ball over. The Hawkeyes are the biggest test any defense can face and I think that can pose a serious threat to an Indiana team that will be taking on their third game in three days.

As for the total, the Hawkeyes have found the over at this number in six of their past seven outings. Indiana will certainly look to slow things down a bit and keep Iowa from running up the score, but there truly is only so much you can do when you face a team that hung 112 points on Northwestern to open up the tournament. Iowa is worth backing here and I don’t see Indiana stopping the freight train that is this offense, which should help us get over this total.

The Play: Iowa -6 & Over 143.5 (-110)