Ineligible Bellarmine Wins A-Sun Tournament, Jacksonville State Receives Auto-Bid

In just their second season as a Division-I program, Bellarmine has defeated Jacksonville to win the Atlantic Sun Tournament, sending regular-season champion Jacksonville State to the NCAA Tournament.

Due to NCAA rules, new Division-I programs must undergo a transitional period where they are ineligible to participate in the NCAA Tournament for their first four seasons. This deems Bellarmine ineligible, meaning Atlantic Sun regular-season champions Jacksonville State will receive the conference’s automatic bid into March Madness. It will be the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance in its history. The Gamecocks will find out who they take on this weekend during Selection Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on CBS.

Bellarmine defeated Jacksonville 77-72 on Tuesday night. C.J. Fleming led the way for the Knights with 27 points, while Dylan Penn also poured in 22. Jordan Davis notched 22 points for the Dolphins in a losing effort.

