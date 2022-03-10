Is Jimmy Garoppolo Currently Biggest Winner Of NFL Quarterback Frenzy? Garoppolo has been linked to a handful of suitors by Sean T. McGuire 21 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo likely will have a major say in where he plays next given both the building demand for his services, along with his no trade clause that lasts through the 2021 league year.

And with that, Garoppolo could be the biggest beneficiary of the rapidly-developing quarterback market with superstars like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson each having their futures decided Tuesday and the Washington Commanders filling their need Wednesday.

Garoppolo has been speculated to just about every remaining team that is expected to be in the market for a new signal-caller. Most recently, given the Colts trade of Carson Wentz to Washington, Garoppolo has been linked to Indianapolis. He previously was thought to be in consideration for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Let’s say things have heated up pretty quickly for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Wednesday on “NFL Total Access.” “They fielded several calls from teams interested in potentially trading for their starter this past season. Of course, he’s giving way to Trey Lance for the 2022 season.”

Rapoport acknowledged a key factor in a Garoppolo trade is his health as he underwent surgery for a torn capsule in his shoulder (not a torn rotator cuff) this week. Still, Rapoport reported there’s “full confidence” he’ll be ready to go in time for the 2022 season.

Garoppolo’s landing place isn’t yet confirmed, but oddsmakers have depicted his demand with their betting prices. Garoppolo is 5-to-1 to join the Buccaneers and 6-to-1 to join either the New Orleans Saints or Seattle Seahawks. While not the betting favorite for any of them, he’s the only quarterback who has those prices or shorter for each of the three teams listed on DraftKings Sportsbook. Jameis Winston is the betting favorite to land with the Saints and an identical 6-to-1 to land with the Seahawks, but well down the board for the Buccaneers.

The prices for the Colts’ next quarterback were not listed, though, Rapoport doubled-down on Indianapolis’ interest after reporting it shortly after the Wentz trade.

“One obviously team that, of course, has been in touch, like a lot of teams, is the Indianapolis Colts,” Rapoport said. “I would expect them to be very much in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo. Not sure when or if anything is going to get done, but certainly there is significant interest there for Indianapolis.”

Where Garoppolo will land continues to be anyone’s guess, but there’s no debating that the developments of others — Wilson, Rodgers, Wentz — have allowed him to now be viewed as a top prize.