It Doesn't Sound Like Dolphins Will Pursue Deshaun Watson Anytime Soon Watson won't be dealt to Miami by Patrick McAvoy

There’s been plenty of rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson, but it sounds like we can put those conversations to bed.

There were rumblings that Miami would swing a trade for the controversial signal-caller prior to the NFL trade deadline, but a deal never came to fruition reportedly because Watson wasn’t able to settle his 22 civil lawsuits.

Rumors began to flow right when the season concluded, but Dolphins general manager Chris Grier had a pretty definitive statement on the subject.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: "The door is shut on Deshaun Watson." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 2, 2022

“The door is shut on Deshaun Watson,” Greier said, as transcribed by NFL insider Albert Breer.

So it appears that Watson won’t call Hard Rock Stadium his home in 2022, but he certainly will find himself on another team and bookmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook seem to think it’ll be the Washington Commanders. Miami on the other hand, currently has odds set at 22/1 to land the Watson.