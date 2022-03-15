Jaguars Add Zay Jones and Evan Engram on First Day of Free Agency by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Jacksonville Jaguars are surrounding their franchise cornerstone quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, with more talented players.

Adam Schefter tweeted that the Jags added veteran tight end Evan Engram, on a one-year pact.

Former Giants’ TE Evan Engram intends to sign a one-year, fully-guaranteed 9 million deal that could go to $10 with incentives with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Jacksonville wasn’t done there. Subsequently, Ian Rapoport reported that Zay Jones joined the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth up to $30 million.

Source: #Raiders WR Zay Jones is headed to the #Jaguars. MORE. He gets 3 years and up to $30M. $24M base. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Engram spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Giants, although he failed to live up to the hype after an impressive rookie season. The 27-year-old finished last season with a career-worst 408 receiving yards on 46 receptions.

Conversely, Jones revived his career after a stellar season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones hauled in 47 of 70 targets for a career-best 7.8 yards per target.

The addition of both players helps the Jags step up their compete level in the AFC South; however, there’s still a gap between the Jaguars and the top of the division.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Jacksonville priced as +490 dark horses to win the division and +7000 to win it all next season.