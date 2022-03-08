Jalen Suggs is OUT while Wendell Carter Jr. is Active for Magic on Tuesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns with a right ankle injury.

The injury will force Suggs to miss a second consecutive contest. In 43 games this season, the rookie is posting per-game averages of 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.

Suggs’ absence should result in another start for R.J. Hampton. Hampton played 33 minutes in Orlando’s last game against the Memphis Grizzlies but managed just four points on 1-7 shooting. Before that showing, however, the sophomore guard had reached double figures in three of his past four and could be in line for a bounce-back performance. Hampton is undoubtedly worth a look in DFS circles tonight at his current FanDuel price of $3,800.

Fortunately for the Magic, they will have starting forward Wendell Carter Jr. back in the lineup. Carter Jr., who missed two straight games with a non-COVID illness, has been one of the league’s most improved players, averaging career highs in points (14.3), rebounds (10.4), and assists (2.7). Despite the tough matchup, the 22-year-old is a viable DFS option given his high floor (30 or more fantasy points in seven of his past eight games).

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Magic listed as +6 home underdogs on the spread and +205 on the moneyline.