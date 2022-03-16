Jalen Suggs Ruled Out Thursday vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the league’s injury report, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

It’s the second consecutive game that Suggs will miss due to a right ankle bone bruise, and it is a bit concerning that he has been ruled out more than 24 hours away from tip-off. If this is a more long-term, legitimate injury concern, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Magic choose to shut him down for the season with just 12 games remaining and the team well out of playoff contention in the East.

Suggs has averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 46 appearances on the season. With him out on Thursday, expect R.J. Hampton to remain in the starting lineup against the Pistons.

