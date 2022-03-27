Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Active vs. Timberwolves by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics are at full health for their non-conference matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Keith Smith tweeted that both players were upgraded to probable after dealing with knee injuries leading up to Sunday’s contest.

Late on this, but both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota.



I’m also available after a long day of soccer! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 27, 2022

This season, Tatum and Brown have been two of Boston’s best players, ranking one-two in scoring.

Analytically, Tatum stands above the rest, leading the team in Value Over Replacement Player (VORP) while ranking second in Win Shares and Box Plus/Minus (BPM). Brown has been nearly as impressive, ranking fourth in VORP and fifth in BPM.

With both starters available, Derrick White and Grant Williams will assume their usual roles as depth options. However, White and Williams could see more court time if health becomes an issue.

The Celtics have been on another level recently, winning five straight and nine of their past 10. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances again tonight, installing them as -6 chalk against the T-Wolves.