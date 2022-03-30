Jets' Kyle Connor, Nate Schmidt Enter COVID-19 Protocol by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Winnipeg News’ Mike McIntyre reports that the Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt tested positive for COVID-19 in Buffalo on March 30.

Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt will have to remain behind in the US for the next five days. So they won’t be available for the next three #NHLJets games. (Tonight here in Buffalo, tomorrow in Toronto, Saturday vs LA). Team got tested this am because of Canadian travel #wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) March 30, 2022

Connor and Schmidt will have to remain in the U.S to quarantine for the next five days and will miss a minimum of three games. The two were tested due to Canadian travel requirements. However, those requirements are being lifted on Friday, so they would have gone undetected had this game happened 48 hours later.

Connor leads the Jets in scoring with 41 goals and 41 assists, while Schmidt leads all Winnipeg defensemen with 31 points. Connor is also chasing the 50 goal mark for the first time in his career, while Schmidt is five points off of his career-best.

The Jets are three points behind eighth in the West Conference for the second Wild Card spot with only 15 games remaining.

