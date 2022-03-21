Jimmy Butler Available vs. 76ers Monday by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Heat have all their regular starters in the lineup when they travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Ira Winderman tweeted that Jimmy Butler was cleared to play after missing Friday night’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an ankle injury.

Spoelstra confirms that Jimmy Butler is playing tonight against 76ers Lite. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 21, 2022

Monday night’s contest should have been appointment viewing between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. However, the Sixers confirmed that MVP candidate Joel Embiid and floor general James Harden would miss the contest ahead of tip-off.

That should give Butler the time and space to find his rhythm. The six-time All-Star has put up below-average point totals in five of his past six games, for 15.8 points per game.

Miami controls their own destiny in the Eastern Conference. They sit 3.5 games up on the 76ers for top spot in the East with 11 games to go in the season.

According to the betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook, they should pad their lead in the standings tonight. Miami enters as -360 moneyline favorites, which has a 78.3% implied probability that the Heat get past Philadelphia.