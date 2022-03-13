Joe Kelly Signs Two-Year Pact With White Sox
The dominoes are starting to fall for the upcoming MLB season.
Days after the league and MLBPA agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, free agents are finding new homes.
After signing a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, flame-throwing bullpen arm Joe Kelly is the most recent big-name off the market. As noted by Bob Nightengale, the deal is pending a physical.
High-powered reliever Joe Kelly has agreed to a 2-year contract with the Chicago #WhiteSox. The deal will be final when he completes a physical.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 13, 2022
The two-time World Series champ has spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, compiling a 7-4 record with a 3.59 earned run average and 1.23 walks and hits per inning pitched.
The White Sox didn’t get a lot of length out of their bullpen last season, finishing with the second-fewest innings pitched. Kelly will be a go-to option for Chicago this season.
