Joe Kelly Signs Two-Year Pact With White Sox

The dominoes are starting to fall for the upcoming MLB season.

Days after the league and MLBPA agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, free agents are finding new homes.

After signing a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, flame-throwing bullpen arm Joe Kelly is the most recent big-name off the market. As noted by Bob Nightengale, the deal is pending a physical.

The two-time World Series champ has spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, compiling a 7-4 record with a 3.59 earned run average and 1.23 walks and hits per inning pitched.

The White Sox didn’t get a lot of length out of their bullpen last season, finishing with the second-fewest innings pitched. Kelly will be a go-to option for Chicago this season.

Opening Day is less than four weeks away, and the futures market is live at FanDuel Sportsbook. The White Sox are -200 chalk to win the AL Central and +1100 to win it all this season.