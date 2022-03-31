Jose Berrios Named Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day Starter by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath reports that Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed that Jose Berrios would be the Opening Day starter.

Charlie Montoyo confirms that José Berríos will be the Opening Day starter for the #BlueJays.



Tentatively the rotation will follow with Gausman, Ryu, Manoah, Kikuchi — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) March 31, 2022

In 2021, Berrios started 12 games, had nine quality starts, won five, and lost four. He had a 3.58 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts in 70.1 innings.

When asked why they chose Berrios, Montoyo responded, “Great makeup. Great teammate. And of course, he’s a good pitcher. Every time he takes the mound, we got a chance to win. That’s all you can ask about a pitcher.”

The Blue Jays open the season on April 8 against the Texas Rangers. Jon Gray will be on the mound for the Rangers.

Last season, the Blue Jays finished fourth in the stacked American League East with a 91-71 record, one game back of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees for a Wild Card spot.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Toronto Blue Jays are +950 to win the 2022 World Series.