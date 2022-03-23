Kansas City Chiefs Give Tyreek Hill Permission to Seek Trade by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Kansas City Chiefs have permitted Tyreek Hill to seek a trade.

Another blockbuster coming? Despite an offer from the #Chiefs that would make superstar Tyreek Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, extension talks have stalled and Kansas City has now given Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

The Chiefs have already offered Hill a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid wideouts in the league, but contract extension talks stopped there.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, multiple teams have already talked to Hill about a trade and that the Chiefs would get an enormous return. He also said Kansas City is meeting with former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who could potentially fill the void left by Hill.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are in serious talks with Kansas City to trade for Hill.

Last season, Hill had 111 receptions for 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are +950 to win Super Bowl LVII. However, those odds will likely change if Hill is on his way out.