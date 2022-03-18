Kansas City Chiefs Ink JuJu Smith-Schuster to a 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

JuJu Smith-Schuster has found a new home.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Kansas City Chiefs have signed Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract worth $10.75 million.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

The signing comes a day after the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a stunning trade with the Green Bay Packers for wideout Davante Adams, as the AFC West continues to stockpile talent.

Speaking with NFL media, Smith-Schuster said, “I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame quarterback. My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.â

The 25-year-old was limited to five games in 2021 due to a dislocated shoulder, ending the regular season with 15 catches for 129 scoreless yards.

Spending his first five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster’s best season came in 2018 when he tallied 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he has failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark since.

Smith-Schuster should settle in as the number-three option in KC’s passing game behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, rendering him a WR3/4 for upcoming fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs holding the third-best Super Bowl odds at +850.