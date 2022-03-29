Kansas City Chiefs Looking to Trade for Top Receiver by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade for a top wide receiver.

The Chiefs had a top wideout with Tyreek Hill before they shipped him off the Miami Dolphins. Kansas City tried to fill the void by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract.

Before the 2021 season, the Chiefs lost their number two option, Sammy Watkins, to the Baltimore Ravens, a hole Smith-Schuster is expected to fill. After signing with the Chicago Bears, Kansas City’s number three wideout, Byron Pringle, is also gone. That leaves Kansas City with only tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Mecole Hardman as regular targets from last year’s team.

Hill was a swiss army knife of a receiver, so replacing him will probably take multiple players. It’s not surprising the Chiefs are looking for another target for Patrick Mahomes to throw to, but it’s not clear what top wide receivers would even be available.

