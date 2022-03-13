Kansas Wins Big 12 Tournament Title, Currently +240 to Make the Final Four
Kansas defeated Texas Tech on Saturday to win the Big 12 Tournament, their 12th conference tournament title and fourth in ten seasons.
It was a gamely championship for about 30 minutes until the Jayhawks separated themselves. Kansas saw double-figures from five different players and were able to pull away in the final ten minutes to cruise to a 74-65 victory.
Kansas currently sits at +240 to make the Final Four on the FanDuel Sportbook. With their impressive run through the Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks will likely be a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
This team can give it to you in all sorts of ways on the offensive end. The team’s centerpiece, Ochai Agbaji, is a National Player of the Year candidate who averages nearly 20 points per game and can score at all three levels. David McCormack is a brute force in the paint that has the third-highest offensive rebounding percentage in the nation. Add in the second and third-option wings of Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson, and Kansas can hurt you in so many different ways.
The Jayhawks have a player that you can rely on in big spots in Agbaji, and there are plenty who can step up if he has an off-night. It’s not over-reliance but a luxury to have a player of Agbaji’s caliber. They have the sixth-ranked offense in the nation per KenPom, and if they can put together even a decent defensive performance for 40 minutes, the ceiling is a national championship.
You can also bet Kansas to be this year’s national champion at +1200 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. They currently have the second-shortest odds of any Big 12 team, only trailing the Baylor Bears.