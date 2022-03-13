Kevin Durant Drops 53 En Route to Win Over Knicks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Brooklyn Nets are glad to have Kevin Durant back.

After missing nearly seven weeks with a knee injury, KD has come back with a vengeance. It took two games to get him up to game speed, but there’s no stopping him now. The four-time scoring champ torched the New York Knicks for 53 points on Sunday, helping the Nets to their third straight victory.

KD was unstoppable, hitting 19 of 37 from the field and 11 of 12 free throws in 42 minutes of action. The 12-time All-Star also chipped in with six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

Brooklyn is going to need similar efforts from Durant moving forward. The Nets sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, meaning they would need to win a play-in series to ensure a postseason berth.

Their position in the standings isn’t scaring bettors off in the futures market, as the Nets are currently priced at +550 to win the NBA title, per FanDuel Sportsbook.