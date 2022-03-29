Kirby Dach Out, Tyler Johnson In vs. Sabres by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Blackhawks took to the ice without winger Kirby Dach for their non-conference matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. Dach is dealing with a non-covid-related illness and was replaced in the lineup by Tyler Johnson, who was activated off the injured reserve after clearing the NHL’s concussion protocol.

Johnson replaced Dach on the third line, skating next to Henrik Borgstrom and Philipp Kurashev.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Tyler Johnson has been activated off injured reserve (concussion protocol).



Kirby Dach will not play in tonight’s game (non-COVID related illness). pic.twitter.com/dGz63WVma5 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 29, 2022

Johnson has been limited to 14 games this season, totaling just one goal and two assists. Dach has been more successful, recording 23 points in 63 games, although he hasn’t scored in six games.

Chicago has been playing some of their best hockey of the season over their past four games. The Blackhawks have attempted 10 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in four straight games, going 2-1-1 over that span.

