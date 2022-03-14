Kirk Cousins Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Vikings by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Newly-minted Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks he can accomplish big things with Kirk Cousins under center. Tom Pelissero broke the news that Cousins signed a one-year extension with the Vikings to keep him with the team through 2023.

The Michigan State alum will earn $40 million in 2022 and $35 million in 2023.

Cousins wrapped up the 2021 campaign with the third Pro Bowl appearance of his career after guiding the Vikings to an 8-9 record. The 33-year-old completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns, the second-most of his career. The Vikes finished the season with the 10th-ranked total offense.

Minnesota hopes that a new coaching regime can help the team get back to the postseason. The Vikings have made the playoffs just once with Cousins as their quarterback, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2019 season.

