Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. Unlikely to Play Monday vs. Grizz by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors will be short on regulars when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Steve Kerr noted that the team would likely be without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr. when they play on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Dubs were already without Stephen Curry, who is nursing a foot injury.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. likely will not play tomorrow against the Grizzlies. Another chance for the young guns to steal a win just like in Miami. @kron4news #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 28, 2022

Those absences might not have as significant an impact as the betting market implies. The Warriors spent most of the season without Green and Thompson, turning to Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole. Poole is filling in for Curry already, meaning Gary Payton II could be thrust into the lineup for his 15th start of the season. Looney has been a regular contributor on both ends of the court, ranking second on the Warriors in Win Shares.

As alluded to, the Warriors enter tomorrow night’s contest as steep +385 moneyline underdogs, equalling +10 against the spread at FanDuel Sportsbook.