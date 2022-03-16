Kris Bryant Signs 7-Year Deal with Rockies by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jeff Passan on ESPN reports free agent Kris Bryant has signed a deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Third baseman Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2022

The sought-after free agent agreed to a deal with the Rockies for seven years, worth $182 million. Known for his playing time as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Bryant was a trade deadline acquisition for the San Francisco Giants, appearing in 51 games. Bryant slashed .262/.344/444 with seven home runs and 22 RBI and was an integral part of the Giants’ postseason run, appearing in five games, batting .471 with a .500 OBP.

Bryant is expected to play third base for the Rockies and should also see playing time in left field, which should upgrade the Rockies’ offense.

Posting a 74- 87 record last season, the Rockies were fourth place in the National League West, with only a better record than the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado is +20000 to win the World Series this season on FanDuel Sportsbook and kick off their 2022 season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.