Kyle Lowry Expected To Play Monday vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) is expected to play in Monday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, per WPLG Local 10’s Will Manso.

Kyle Lowry back with the Heat and getting some pre-game work. Expected to play tonight. Good to see him back. pic.twitter.com/LXEtPlV0Uc — Will Manso (@WillManso) March 7, 2022

Lowry was listed as questionable this afternoon, but a video from Manso showed him warming up pre-game, which bodes well for his status this evening. It’s excellent timing for Miami to return their starting point guard as they lead the East, but plenty of teams close behind. Squads sitting second through sixth place in the conference are only 5.5 games or fewer behind the Heat.

Lowry has averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 48 starts this season. With the former Raptor back in action, expect point guard Gabe Vincent to head to the bench and see a decrease in his role.

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Odds

The Miami Heat are currently 15.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets on Monday, with the total set at 224.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.