LA Chargers Acquire Star Pass Rusher Khalil Mack From Bears by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be facing quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson twice this year. The solution? Enter, Khalil Mack.

The compensation

The #Chargers are sending a 2nd rounder and a 6th rounder in 2023 for Mack. Massive. https://t.co/YErXO5Bxhv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have acquired the star pass rusher from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a third-round pick in 2023.

The compensation appears rather light given a player of Mack’s caliber and pedigree. However, the 31-year-old is coming off an injury-riddled 2021 campaign, one that required season-ending foot surgery, and is still owed $46.75 million over the next three seasons.

That said, assuming Mack is healthy, the deal could be a steal for LA, as the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner was still one of the league’s best pass rushers prior to his injury (six sacks in seven games).

Mack will pair with fellow star edge rusher Joey Bosa, forming one of the scariest defensive fronts in all of football.

The AFC West is going to be must-see TV.

FanDuel Sportsbook now lists the Chargers as having the eighth-best Super Bowl odds at +1900 following the trade.