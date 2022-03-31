LA Rams & Bobby Wagner Agree to Five-Year Contract by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bobby Wagner is staying in the NFC West.

As Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports, Wagner has agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

I can confirm that ILB Bobby Wagner is signing with the Rams, per source w/knowledge (first reported by @RSherman_25 ).



It's a five-year deal, source said. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 31, 2022

The deal is reportedly worth up to $65 million with incentives.

The 31-year-old also received interest from the Baltimore Ravens, before ultimately signing on with the defending Super Bowl champs.

A six-time All-Pro with the Seattle Seahawks, Wagner was cut by the club on March 8, the same day Seattle shipped star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The 10-year-vet joins an elite Rams defense that features the likes of All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

It’s the latest big-time addition by general manager Les Snead, following LA’s recent signing of free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Set to turn 32 in June, Wagner proved he still has plenty left in the tank after recording a career-high 170 tackles this past season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rams at +1100 odds to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.