Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis Doubtful vs. Mavericks Tuesday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis and LeBron James are doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ practice today: Anthony Davis went through a full, live practice for the first time since he suffered the mid-foot sprain. LeBron James used the practice time to undergo treatment on the swelling in his left ankle. Both are listed as doubtful for DAL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 28, 2022

Davis hasn’t played since February 16. He was averaging the second most posts on the Lakers with 23.1 points. He also tops the team with 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per night.

Meanwhile, James rolled his ankle in Sunday’s game against the Lakers’ 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. After the game, James said his ankle felt “horrible.” He leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.1 points per game. He’s also averaging 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals a game.

Los Angeles has lost three of its past four games and is only one game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers will have to rely more on Russell Westbrook if James is out of the lineup.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Lakers are +470 to make the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.