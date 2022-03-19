Lakers Will be Without Wayne Ellington on Saturday Night by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Lakers will be short on shooting guard depth when they continue their four-game road trip on Saturday night. Ryan Ward tweeted that Wayne Ellington would not be in the lineup against the Washington Wizards due to a non-COVID-related illness.

This will be Ellington’s second straight absence after he sat out the Lakers’ 128-123 victory over the Toronto Raptors last night.

Frank Vogel says Wayne Ellington is still out with a non-COVID illness. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 19, 2022

Ellington has appeared in 40 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 6.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.

Malik Monk is the primary shooting guard and will absorb some of Ellington’s minutes against the Wizards. We could also see more of Talen Horton-Tucker, who is expected to return to the lineup tonight after missing last night’s contest with an ankle injury.

The Lakers haven’t won consecutive games since they ended a four-game winning streak on January 7.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t like their chances, as the Lakers enter tonight’s non-conference matchup against the Wizards as +2.5 underdogs.