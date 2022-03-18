Las Vegas Raiders Acquire Davante Adams from Packers by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Las Vegas Raiders have pulled off arguably the most significant move of the NFL offseason to date.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, the Raiders have acquired wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. Two prime 2022 draft picks are going the other way, including Las Vegas’ first-round selection.

🏈Raiders get Davante Adams.



🏈Packers get two 2022 picks, including the Raiders’ first-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Schefter also reports that Adams will sign a five-year contract worth $141.25 million upon completion of the deal. The deal will see him become the league’s highest-paid wideout with an AAV of $28.25 million.

The move reunites the 29-year-old with quarterback Derek Carr, whom Adams played with during the pair’s time together at Fresno State.

Recently franchised tagged by the Packers, contract talks between the five-time Pro-Bowler and the organization had failed to progress, with the two sides reportedly “far apart on a long-term deal” before Thursday’s trade.

Still, the move comes as a shock considering Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return to Green Bay.

Despite the downgrade at quarterback, Adams remains a surefire WR1 in 2022 fantasy football drafts, while the AFC West continues to get even more interesting.

FanDuel Sportsbook now has the Raiders AFC West Divisional odds set at +500 in the wake of Adams’s arrival.