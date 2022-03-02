Latest Aaron Rodgers Update Hints QB One Step Closer To Packers Return Rodgers is the clear favorite to remain the starter in Green Bay by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Momentum continues to build indicating that two-time defending NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers could in fact return to the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, who not yet shared has what he wants to do for the 2022 campaign, has hinted at a potential return to Green Bay while noting his good conversations with the Packers front office. Well, an additional report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday seems to take Rodgers’, as he called it, “a beautiful mystery,” a step further.

“Here’s my understanding on where it stands with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers: the two sides are in negotiations — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers — for what is expected to be a short-term deal that would make him the highest paid player in the NFL,” Rapoport shared on “NFL Now.”

“Of course, we are all waiting for a firm and final decision from Aaron Rodgers on definitely staying in Green Bay. That has not come. He also could retire. He also could ask the team that they consider a trade. But the way it’s going, certainly it’s headed in a good place…It’s all good news for Green Bay.”

It seems oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are continuing to pay attention to the nonstop reports, too.

First and foremost, Rodgers’ next team odds list the Packers as the -330 favorite ahead of the Denver Broncos (+350), San Francisco 49errs (+800) and Indianapolis Colts (10-to-1), to name a few.

Rodgers also is listed as the -330 favorite to take the first snap for the Packers when the 2022 season gets underway. They’re essentially two different ways of saying the same thing: sportsbooks believe Rodgers will be back in Green Bay. Of note, Packers’ second-string quarterback Jordan Love is behind Rodgers at 3-to-1 while “Any rookie QB” is listed at +750 ahead of Jameis Winston (8-to-1). Imagine going from Rodgers to Winston?!

Rodgers’ uncertainty arguably has been the biggest offseason storyline with Tom Brady’s retirement (and thus who replaces Brady) being another hot topic. But hopefully we’ll have his decision, Packers or no Packers, before long.