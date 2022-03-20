LeBron James Moves Past Karl Malone on the NBA's All-Time Scoring List by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Lakers season may not be going to plan, but that’s not stopping LeBron James from adding to his list of personal accolades. King James moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Saturday, bumping Karl Malone to third.

LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. pic.twitter.com/4XJNlHBcfu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 20, 2022

James was scorching in the first half, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes, going 10-for-16 from the field. The 18-time All-Star has a chance at a triple-double against the Washington Wizards, as he’s added seven rebounds and four assists to his stat line.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains atop the scoring list, besting LeBron by 1,455 points. James has no conceivable way of catching Abdul-Jabbar this season; however, it appears to be just a matter of time before the King usurps him.

The Lakers are looking for consecutive victories for the first time since the start of January, leading the Wiz by double digits early in the second half.