Lightning Trade Mathieu Joseph to Sens for Nick Paul and a Pick by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A pair of Atlantic Division teams connected on a trade Sunday, as the Ottawa Senators sent Nick Paul to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

We have acquired forward Nick Paul from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round selection in 2024.https://t.co/G1NwayUymX — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 20, 2022

Paul has played 59 games for the Sens this season, recording 11 goals and seven assists while averaging a career-best 17:22 minutes of ice time per game.

Joseph has put up similar stats accumulating 18 points in 58 games, playing just under 14 minutes per game.

The Atlantic Division bracket of the NHL postseason will be appointment television.

On Saturday, the Florida Panthers acquired Claude Giroux, adding another dimension to their offense. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins added to their defensive depth, acquiring Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks. Similarly, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a deal with the Seattle Kraken for former Norris Trophy-winner Mark Giordano.

All things considered, the Atlantic Division playoff contenders have gotten a lot better before the NHL Trade Deadline on Monday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa Bay priced with the third-best odds to hoist the Stanley Cup, behind the Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.