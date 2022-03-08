Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with WR Mike Williams by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Wide receiver Mike Williams is staying in Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers have re-signed Williams to a three-year, $60 million dollar contract, with $40 million in guaranteed money.

Chargers and WR Mike Williams reached agreement on a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed and $28 million in year one, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The deal comes on the heels of last week’s report that the team was prepared to use its franchise tag in order to keep the big-bodied wideout in town. Instead, the two sides were able to come to a long-term agreement that will keep Williams in LA through the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old is coming off a highly productive campaign, notching career highs in both catches (76) and yards (1146) while scoring nine touchdowns. Of those nine TD receptions, six were of the game-tying or game-winning variety – the most in one season since Sterling Sharpe in 1989.

The pass catcher’s performance was also key in the continued development of star quarterback Justin Herbert, with the pair hooking up for 432 yards and seven touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

By returning to LA, the former Clemson Tiger will be a solid mid-round target in 2022 fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chargers’ Super Bowl odds set at +2500.