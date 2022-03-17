Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Freddie Freeman to a 6-Year, $162 Million Contract by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract.

In 2021, Freeman had 180 hits and 83 RBI in 600 at-bats. He also had 31 home runs, a .393 OBP, .896 OPS, and a 4.7 WAR. Freeman was the 2020 National League MVP, a five-time All-star, a Golden Glove winner, and a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Freeman has spent his entire 12-year MLB career with the Atlanta Braves, capping his time in Atlanta with a World Series win last season. He won the Babe Ruth Award for his postseason performance, hitting .304 with 17 hits, five home runs, 11 RBI, a .420 OBP, and a 1.045 OPS.

After declining the Braves one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in November, Freeman became a free agent. He expressed that he wanted to stay in Atlanta, but the writing was on the wall when the Braves traded for and signed Matt Olson earlier this week.

