Major League Baseball Extends the Deadline to Avoid Canceling Games to 5 p.m. Tuesday

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball’s deadline to avoid canceling games has been moved to Tuesday at five p.m.

There will be no deal on a new collective-bargaining agreement in this early hour, sources tell ESPN. Enough progress was made that MLB and the MLBPA will meet again later today in hopes of finalizing one. Deadline to miss regular-season games has been moved to 5 p.m. today. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

This news follows a 16-hour day of meetings between the owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association. It’s been reported that the two sides were still far apart before the marathon of meetings. However, there was progress made. The two sides still need to figure out issues concerning competitive-balance tax thresholds, minimum salaries, and bonus pools for pre-arbitration players.

Even if there is a long way to go, this is a positive step toward having baseball this season. Leading into those meetings, it seemed like both sides were digging their heels in for the long-haul setting up the potential for missing games this season.

Monday began with the owners telling players they were willing to miss a month of baseball, and then the MLBPA responded by arranging a fully staffed training facility for players to work out at.

