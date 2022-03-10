Maple Leafs Goaltender Jack Campbell Out at Least Two Weeks with Rib Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will miss at least the next two weeks with a rib injury.

Erik Kallgren has been called up from the Marlies on an emergency basis. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 10, 2022

Campbell, who reportedly has been dealing with the issue for quite some time, tweaked the injury in Toronto’s 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. The 30-year-old played all 60 minutes in the win, stopping 26 of 30 shots.

The issue could explain Campbell’s recent struggles, a stretch that has seen him allow four or more goals in six of his last eight starts. For the season, the former first-round draft pick has compiled a 24-9-4 record, with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Petr Mrazek should see extended action in Campbell’s absence, while the club has called up Erik Kallgren from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

Mrazek has had a disappointing first season in the Blue and White, posting a 3.28 GAA and .890 SV% in 15 appearances.

The Maple Leafs will be in action tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Buds listed as -2.5 home favorites on the puck line and -410 on the moneyline.