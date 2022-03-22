Marc-Andre Fleury in Wild Lineup After Being Acquired Today by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Don’t ever doubt the convenience of modern-day living.

Less than eight hours after being acquired by the Minnesota Wild, Marc-Andre Fleury had arrived in St. Paul in time to make his debut with his new club and less than 24 hours since he last suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s worth noting that Fleury is serving as a backup on Monday night.

The Blackhawks traded the reigning Vezina Trophy-winner for a conditional second-round draft pick that could turn into a first-round selection.

In an ironic twist of fate, his debut comes against his other former club, the Vegas Golden Knights, who were reportedly interested in re-acquiring him earlier in the season.

Less than 24 hours after starting for the #blackhawks, here comes the #mnwild’s new 🌸 pic.twitter.com/KMmr77Ewbn — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 21, 2022

This season, Fleury had appeared in 45 games for the Hawks, going 19-21-5 with a 90.8% save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average. This will be the fourth team of his career.

